Middleton finished with six points (1-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two steals across 22 minutes during Saturday's 130-122 win over the Grizzlies.

Although Middleton was cleared to play after a four-game absence, his minutes were limited, and he failed to find his shooting stroke in his first game back. He converted only one of his nine shot attempts but was able to partly salvage his total with adequate secondary numbers. It may take a couple of games for Middleton to right the ship, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him sit during the back-to-back Sunday against the Spurs.