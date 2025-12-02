Middleton finished with 15 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Monday's 129-126 win over Milwaukee.

Middleton is in the midst of a really solid stretch for Washington, as he's been able to take advantage of some injuries to Tre Johnson (hip) and Corey Kispert (thumb). Over his last three outings, he's produced averages of 12.3 points, 7.3 assists, 5.7 rebounds, 0.7 blocks, 0.7 steals and 1.0 three-pointers in 29.5 minutes per contest.