Middleton was playing restricted minutes with the Bucks before having been traded to the Wizards on Wednesday, and his new club is now expected to hold him out for its next two outings at the very least. In the likely event that the veteran swingman remains out through the break, his next chance to suit up will come Feb. 21 at home against Milwaukee. Middleton has surpassed the 30-minute mark only once this season while working his way back from bilateral ankle surgeries that he underwent during the offseason. He has averaged 12.6 points, 4.4 assists and 3.7 rebounds in 23.3 minutes per game over 23 regular-season appearances (seven starts).