Middleton is out for Wednesday's game against the Kings due to a right knee contusion.
Wednesday will mark a third straight absence for Middleton, who can be labeled day-to-day prior to his next chance to play Thursday against the Magic. With the Wizards managing a plethora of injuries, AJ Johnson and Justin Champagnie should remain in the starting lineup against Sacramento.
More News
-
Wizards' Khris Middleton: Won't suit up vs. Miami•
-
Wizards' Khris Middleton: Ruled out for Saturday•
-
Wizards' Khris Middleton: Scheduled for MRI•
-
Wizards' Khris Middleton: Shut down with knee soreness•
-
Wizards' Khris Middleton: Available to play•
-
Wizards' Khris Middleton: Sitting out Wednesday•