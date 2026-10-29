Middleton totaled four points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 121-111 loss to Cleveland.

Middelton exceeded 20 minutes for the first time this season, although he failed to make the most of his opportunity. Thus far, Middleton has looked like a shell of his former self, offering very little in terms of tangible production. In four appearances, he has averaged 3.0 points and 2.0 rebounds in 16.0 minutes per game. Moving forward, phasing him out of the rotation could certainly be a direction Washington chooses.