Middleton posted 16 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and three steals over 23 minutes during Monday's 106-90 loss to the Heat.

The veteran forward led the Wizards in scoring on a night in which the team shot just 36.9 percent from the floor. Middleton is still having his workload restricted just as it was in Milwaukee -- he sat out the front end of a back-to-back in late February, and he hasn't been on the court for more than 26 minutes in any of his five appearances for Washington -- but he may be getting comfortable with his new club, producing 33 points, nine assists, eight boards and five steals over the last two games combined.