The Wizards acquired Middleton (ankles), guard AJ Johnson and a 2028 first-round pick swap from the Bucks on Wednesday in exchange for forwards Kyle Kuzma and Patrick Baldwin and a 2025 second-round pick, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Middleton hasn't really found his stride since undergoing surgeries on both ankles during the offseason. He didn't make his season debut until Dec. 6 and had been recently moved to the Milwaukee bench in favor of Taurean Prince. On paper, Middleton could be a massive part of Washington's offense, but he's 33 years old, and the Wizards are in the early stages of a rebuild. He'll likely continue to see frequent rest days to manage his ankle, and the Wizards will presumably look to keep his minutes in check on the occasions he suits up. Middleton has surpassed the 30-minute mark just once in his 23 appearances for the Bucks this season.