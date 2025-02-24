Middleton (ankles) is not listed on the Wizards' injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Nets.

As expected, Middleton will return to action after sitting out Sunday's loss to the Magic due to bilateral ankle injury management. Middleton has made one appearance for the Wizards, totaling 12 points (4-10 FG), five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 25 minutes as a starter during last Thursday's 104-101 loss to Milwaukee.