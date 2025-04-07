Middleton (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Indiana.
Middleton will sit for a sixth straight game due to a right knee injury. His next chance to play is Wednesday against the 76ers, though there doesn't appear to be a clear timeline for his return. Colby Jones and Justin Champagnie will continue to see more playing time in Middleton's absence.
More News
-
Wizards' Khris Middleton: Won't play vs. Boston•
-
Wizards' Khris Middleton: Unavailable Thursday•
-
Wizards' Khris Middleton: Listed out for Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Khris Middleton: Won't suit up vs. Miami•
-
Wizards' Khris Middleton: Ruled out for Saturday•
-
Wizards' Khris Middleton: Scheduled for MRI•