Middleton (knee) is not on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Pistons.

Middleton sat out Saturday's contest for right knee injury management but is off the injury report ahead of Monday's matchup, setting him up to return after a one-game absence. The veteran has been generally efficient but hasn't seen a ton of usage, averaging 10.3 points on 49.1 percent shooting from the field and 38.9 percent from deep across 24.4 minutes per game in seven appearances (all starts) this season.