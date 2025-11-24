default-cbs-image
Middleton (knee) is not on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Hawks.

Saturday's loss to Chicago, which Middleton sat out, was the second half of a back-to-back for Washington, but the veteran forward is good to go for Tuesday. Corey Kispert is likely heading back to the bench as a result. On the year, Middleton has averaged 9.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 0.8 steals in 24.9 minutes per contest through 12 games.

