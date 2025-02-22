Middleton played 25 minutes in the Wizards' 104-101 loss to the Bucks, scoring 12 points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) to go with five rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Suiting up for the Wizards for the first time since being acquired Feb. 6, Middleton faced off against the team with which he had spent the last 11 and a half seasons. After he had come off the bench in each of his final 11 games with Milwaukee, Middleton moved right into the starting five for Washington, replacing Carlton Carrington. The Wizards still managed Middleton's playing time carefully even in a close game, and it's possible that the 33-year-old will continue to regularly receive less than 30 minutes while the team looks to manage his workload following offseason surgeries on both of his ankles. Additionally, the Wizards' standing as a non-contending club could result in frequent maintenance days for Middleton, particularly for one half of back-to-back sets. The Wizards will next play Sunday in Orlando and then face a quick turnaround with a matchup versus the Nets on Monday.