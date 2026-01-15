default-cbs-image
Middleton recorded 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt), three rebounds, five assists and one steal over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 119-105 loss to the Clippers.

Middleton logged his second-best scoring total of the season during the loss, but consistency has been hard to come by for the 34-year-old veteran. After over a decade with the Bucks, Middleton's production has dropped off considerably during his first full season with the Wizards, averaging just 9.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists over 27 games.

