Middleton is out for Saturday's game versus the Hawks due to rest purposes.
Middleton was traded from the Bucks to the Wizards earlier this week but will remain out Saturday. The veteran forward is expected to slot into Washington's starting lineup when he's available, with his next chance to suit up being Monday's matchup with San Antonio.
More News
-
Wizards' Khris Middleton: Won't face Cleveland on Friday•
-
Wizards' Khris Middleton: Moves to D.C.•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Likely to play Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Out Monday for injury management•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Fills box score off bench Sunday•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Green light to play Sunday•