Middleton (knee) is off the injury report for Friday's game against Cleveland.

Following a two-game stay on the sidelines, Middleton is set to return to action. That said, the veteran forward is at risk of sitting out the second half of a back-to-back game Saturday against Dallas. Middleton has averaged 11.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 three-pointers in 24.8 minutes per contest across six games this season.