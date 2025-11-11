Middleton accumulated six points (3-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and three steals across 26 minutes during Monday's 137-135 overtime loss to the Pistons.

Middleton returned from a one-game absence, continuing what has been a passive season, to say the least. The Wizards seem content with managing Middleton through any minor ailment, a trend that is likely to see him miss multiple games as the season progresses. He has scored a total of just 22 points across his past four games, barely featuring on the offensive end. These factors all point to him no longer being a must-roster fantasy asset.