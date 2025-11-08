default-cbs-image
Middleton (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Mavericks.

Middleton will miss the second half of the Wizards' back-to-back set due to right knee injury management. The veteran forward's next opportunity to suit up will come Monday against the Pistons. With Middleton sidelined, Justin Champagnie, Corey Kispert and Cam Whitmore are candidates for increased minutes.

