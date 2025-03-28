Middleton (knee) is scheduled to get an MRI after leaving Thursday's game against the Pacers, head coach Brian Keefe told Chase Hughes of Monumental Sports Network.

Middleton finished with eight points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal across 14 minutes before exiting the game in what turned out to be a blowout loss for the Wizards. The result of the MRI will determine whether Middleton has to spend time on the sidelines or not, but the Wizards are likely to be cautious with the veteran wing since they're already eliminated from playoff contention.