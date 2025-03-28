Middleton won't return to Thursday's game against the Pacers due to left knee soreness, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports. He collected eight points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal across 14 minutes before exiting.

The Wizards faced a large deficit at halftime, so Middleton was unlikely to see much playing time in the final two quarters, even if he hadn't picked up the knee injury. Justin Champagnie will be a candidate for a significant uptick in playing time with both Middleton and Anthony Gill (hip) ruled out for the rest of Thursday's matchup.