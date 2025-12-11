Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Wizards' Khris Middleton: Sitting out Friday
Middleton (knee) will not play Friday against the Cavaliers.
Middleton will be sidelined for a second straight game Friday. His next chance to play comes Sunday against the Pacers. In the meantime, Justin Champagnie and Will Riley will likely pick up some extra minutes.