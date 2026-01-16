This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Wizards' Khris Middleton: Sitting out vs. Kings
Middleton has been ruled out for Friday's game against Sacramento due to right knee injury management.
Middleton will get a night off after appearing in three straight games for the Wizards. This should open up more opportunities for Will Riley and Justin Champagnie with Bilal Coulibaly (back) also downgraded to out.