Middleton (ankle) is out for Wednesday's game against Philadelphia.

The Wizards will keep Middleton out of action for the first half of their back-to-back set Wednesday, but the veteran forward should rejoin the lineup Thursday against the Pacers. Justin Champagnie figures to be the most likely candidate to replace Middleton in the first unit against the 76ers, with the former averaging 11.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocks in 29.4 minutes over 20 games as a starter this season.