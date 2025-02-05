Washington acquired Middleton in a trade with the Bucks on Wednesday, giving up Kyle Kuzma, Patrick Baldwin and second-round picks in return, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

The writing has been on the wall for some time now, as Middleton hasn't really found his stride since undergoing surgeries on both ankles during the offseason. He was also recently moved to the bench in favor of Taurean Prince. On paper, Middleton could be a massive part of Washington's offense, but he's 33 years old and the Wizards are in the early stages of a rebuild. Plus, they are likely to prioritize player development after the All-Star break.