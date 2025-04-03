Middleton (knee) will not play Thursday against the Magic.
The Wizards submitted a very lengthy injury report and will be very shorthanded for Thursday's contest. Middleton will likely be back in the rotation for Sunday's game versus Boston.
More News
-
Wizards' Khris Middleton: Listed out for Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Khris Middleton: Won't suit up vs. Miami•
-
Wizards' Khris Middleton: Ruled out for Saturday•
-
Wizards' Khris Middleton: Scheduled for MRI•
-
Wizards' Khris Middleton: Shut down with knee soreness•
-
Wizards' Khris Middleton: Available to play•