Middleton (recently traded) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Cleveland.

Middleton was recently acquired by the Wizards via trade and will have to wait until at least Saturday's game against Atlanta to make his debut. The veteran swingman will likely remain under a minutes restriction whenever he returns, as the Bucks were still managing his playing time following bilateral ankle surgeries in the offseason. Middleton has surpassed the 30-minute mark only once this season, averaging 12.6 points, 4.4 assists and 3.7 rebounds in 23.3 minutes per game over 23 regular-season appearances (seven starts).