Wizards' Khris Middleton: Won't play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Middleton (knee) won't play Monday against the Suns.
Monday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, so the Wizards will expectedly hold out the veteran. With Kyshawn George (hip) also out, there will be more minutes available for guys like Tre Johnson, Justin Champagnie and Will Riley.
