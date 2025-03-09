Middleton (rest) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Raptors.
Middleton will take a seat for the first half of Washington's upcoming back-to-back set, and it's unclear if the veteran will suit up for Tuesday's matchup in Detroit. Over his last four appearances, Middleton averaged 14.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game. In his absence, Corey Kispert, Bub Carrington and Justin Champagnie are candidates for increased roles.
