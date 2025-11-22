Wizards' Khris Middleton: Won't play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Middleton (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Chicago.
Middleton struggled during the Wizards' 140-110 blowout loss to the Raptors on Friday, when he posted two points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds and one block over 24 minutes. He will be held out of the second leg of the Wizards' back-to-back set Saturday while managing a right knee injury, but he should be cleared to return to action Tuesday against the Hawks. The veteran wing has started in each of the Wizards' last five games, and his absence opens the door for Cam Whitmore or Corey Kispert to enter Washington's starting five.
