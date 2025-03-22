Middleton (ankle) is out for Saturday's game versus the Knicks.
Middleton will sit out the second leg of Washington's back-to-back Saturday due to bilateral ankle injury management. Colby Jones and Corey Kispert are candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence. Middleton's next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Toronto.
