Middleton (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Heat.

Middleton will miss his second consecutive contest due to right knee soreness, and it wouldn't be a surprise if the club continues to exercise caution with the veteran forward. The 33-year-old's next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Kings. Jaylen Martin and Tristan Vukcevic are candidates for an uptick in playing time due to Middleton, Kyshawn George (ankle) and Anthony Gill (hip) being sidelined.