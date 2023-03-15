Porzingis had 18 points (5-15 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, four blocks and three steals in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 117-97 victory over the Pistons.

Porzingis did a little bit of everything for Washington in Tuesday's win, finishing second on the team in scoring and rebounds while posting a team-high mark in blocks and steals. Porzingis has recorded 15 or more points with five or more rebounds in nine of his last 10 outings.