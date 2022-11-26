Porzingis accumulated 18 points (7-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 36 minutes during Friday's 110-107 loss to the Heat.

Porzingis has hit double-digit scoring in all 18 of his appearances this season, while 'scoring 14-plus points in 16 contests. Additionally, he's been durable and a valuable two-way performance. Accounting for 2.6 wins above replacement thus far, Porzingis playing time is at its highest point since 2017 with the Knicks.