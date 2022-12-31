Porzingis contributed 30 points (9-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 9-11 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, four blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 119-100 win over the Magic.

Porzingis dominated the short-handed Magic on Friday and led the team in scoring, rebounds, blocks and free-throw attempts. He also notched his fifth double-double in the month of December. The 27-year-old is having a phenomenal year, particularly because he's stayed healthy, and is on pace to have his best fantasy season since being drafted in 2015.