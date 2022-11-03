Porzingis logged 30 points (9-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 11-11 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 121-111 victory over the 76ers.

Porzingis was productive throughout the game, scoring 14 points in the first half and adding 16 after halftime. It was his second straight 30-point performance and he made all of his season-high 11 free-throw attempts. He has been impressive over the last five games, averaging 24.2 points and 8.8 rebounds while making 58.3 percent of his shot attempts and going 29-for-31 from the charity stripe.