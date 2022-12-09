Porzingis (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Pacers.
Porzingis was dealing with a sprained left ankle ahead of Friday's matchup, but he'll be able to play through the issue. He's topped 20 points in each of the last six matchups and has averaged 27.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 33.3 minutes per game during that time.
