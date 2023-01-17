Porzingis contributed 32 points (9-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 11-12 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 127-118 loss to Golden State.

The 27-year-old had his best scoring performance since he poured in 41 against Minnesota on Nov. 28, but it wasn't enough to keep pace with Stephen Curry and company. Porzingis has delivered 20-plus points in eight of his last nine games, averaging 23.3 points, 8.0 boards, 2.2 threes, 1.6 assists and 1.4 blocks over that stretch as he tries to cover for the absence of Bradley Beal (hamstring).