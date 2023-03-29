Porzingis ended Tuesday's 130-111 victory over the Celtics with 32 points (14-21 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 34 minutes.

It's Porzingis' first double-double since March 5 and his 20th of the season, just the third time in his career he's reached that mark. The 27-year-old has scored at least 20 points in six straight games, averaging 26.0 points, 7.7 boards, 3.5 assists, 2.3 threes, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals over that stretch while shooting 57.7 percent from the floor, 46.7 percent from beyond the arc and 95.7 percent from the free-throw line as the Wizards try to claw their way back into the playoff picture.