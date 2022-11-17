Porzingis ended with 27 points (8-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 121-120 loss to the Thunder.

Porzingis scored 20 of his 27 points in the first half, making seven of his 10 shot attempts and going 3-for-4 from beyond the arc. The second half was another story as he made just one shot and pulled down only two rebounds as Washington blew a 13-point halftime lead. The 27-year-old has scored at least 25 points in each of his last three contests and is 14-for-25 from three-point range in that span.