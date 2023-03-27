Porzingis totaled 26 points (9-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Sunday's 114-104 loss to the Raptors.

Porzingis was Washington's go-to player on offense due to the absences of Kyle Kuzma (ankle) and Bradley Beal (knee), and the Latvian big man responded by putting up his fifth straight game with at least 20 points. Injuries have plagued Porzingis throughout this career, but he has missed just one game in March while averaging 23.9 points and 7.4 rebounds across 32.6 minutes per contest (13 games) in that span.