Porzingis (ankle) is considered week-to-week by the Wizards.

Porzingis sprained his left ankle during Saturday's win over Orlando, and although coach Wes Unseld sounded optimistic about the issue after the game, the power forward will likely be forced to miss several matchups. The Wizards appear content to give him as much time as needed to heal as they prepare to begin a five-game road trip. Rui Hachimura and Deni Avdija are candidates to see increased run for Washington while Porzingis is unavailable.