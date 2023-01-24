The Wizards have optimism that Porzingis could be ready to return to the lineup within two weeks while he recovers from the left ankle sprain he suffered in Saturday's 138-118 win over the Magic, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Washington announced Monday that Porzingis is being viewed as week-to-week, but if Wojnarowski's report proves to be accurate, the team could begin evaluating the big man's status on a game-by-game basis toward the end of next week. For however long Porzingis ends up sidelined, the Wizards are likely to rely more heavily on Daniel Gafford, Deni Avdija and Taj Gibson to absorb more minutes in the frontcourt.