Porzingis registered 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 29 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 102-100 win over the Bulls.
Porzingis couldn't repeat what he accomplished in the season opener when he recorded a double-double, and he looked a bit limited after rolling his ankle Wednesday against the Pacers. He should remain a starter going forward and seems to have the willingness to play through the injury, but it wouldn't be surprising if he posts lesser numbers as he rehabs from the ankle problem.
