Porzingis is considered day-to-day with back tightness, Steven Shoemaker of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Porzingis left Monday's loss to Brooklyn after experiencing back stiffness and will be evaluated daily. If the talented big man misses Wednesday's matchup against the Clippers, more minutes will be available for Daniel Gafford, Taj Gibson and Anthony Gill.
