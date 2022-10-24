Porzingis accumulated 18 points (7-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's 117-107 overtime loss to the Cavaliers.

The 18-point haul represented a season-high mark for Porzingis, who also posted a double-double for the second time in three appearances. While Kyle Kuzma and Bradley Beal have posted better, more consistent numbers throughout the opening week of the campaign, Porzingis remains a valuable contributor for Washington and should be treated as the team's third-best offensive option -- behind the two aforementioned players -- while also being a double-double threat every time he steps on the court.