Porzingis was a partial participant at practice Wednesday, but may be able to make his Wizards debut Friday, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

The Wizards are using caution and slowly ramping up Porzingis' workload. The 26-year-old participated in one-on-one drills against coaches Wednesday but there is still hope that he will be available Friday. A further update will come Thursday regarding the status of his potential debut for Washington.