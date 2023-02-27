Porzingis (knee) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against Atlanta.
Porzingis sat out Sunday against Chicago due to his sore left knee, and he'll likely be forced to miss a second consecutive matchup Tuesday. Assuming he's sidelined, Deni Avdija and Anthony Gill should continue to see increased run for the Wizards.
