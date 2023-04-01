Porzingis (illness) will not suit up for Sunday's game against the Knicks.

Porzingis will miss a second consecutive game due to a non-COVID illness after initially being handed a questionable tag. With Kyle Kuzma (ankle) and Bradley Beal (knee) also out, there should be ample opportunities for the likes of Deni Avdija, Taj Gibson and Anthony Gill. Porzingis will have a couple of days to rest up before the Wizards take on the Bucks on Tuesday.