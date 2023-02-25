Porzingis supplied 23 points (5-10 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 35 minutes during Friday's 115-109 loss to the Knicks.

After missing three games to injury, Porzingis recorded four 30-point performances over his nine contests preceding the All-Star break and stayed hot coming out of the break. All five of his converted field goals came from downtown, while knocking down all eight of his attempts from the charity stripe. The Unicorn will remain a solid contributor for fantasy managers over the back half of the season.