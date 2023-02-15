Porzingis produced 28 points (10-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and one block over 29 minutes during Tuesday's 126-101 win over Portland.
Porzingis inflicted serious damage in only 29 minutes. The 28/12 line marked his second double-double since returning from a three-game absence. He's also fared very well since his return from the ankle injury, averaging 27.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the past eight games.
