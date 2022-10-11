Porzingis was ruled out for the remainder of Monday's preseason game due to an ankle injury.
Porzingis exited without return after suffering an ankle injury during the second quarter of Monday's exhibition matchup against the Hornets. The exact extent of the injury is still unknown. The Wizards open their regular season October 19 against the Pacers.
